RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPM has been benefiting from strategically balanced business model, incremental MAP to Growth savings and improved pricing. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company expects sales to increase in mid-single digits from second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, acquisitions have been an important part of RPM’s growth strategy. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, RPM's earnings outpaced sales and were boosted by improved pricing, incremental savings from operating improvement initiatives and two acquisitions. It remains focused on prudent strategic growth investments in fiscal 2022, which is expected to improve resiliency, capacity and efficiency. However, consistent input cost inflation and inconsistency in weather conditions are concerns. RPM's shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.71.

NYSE RPM opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 4.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 24.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

