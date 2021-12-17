Rune Trading Down 8.8% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $236.54 or 0.00513152 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $1,085.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.35 or 0.08363919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,277.68 or 1.00396381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 9,156 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

