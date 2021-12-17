RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Purchases £29,950 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($39,579.75).

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 615 ($8.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RWS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($11.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 618.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 611.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RWS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on RWS from GBX 750 ($9.91) to GBX 745 ($9.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.12) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.70) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 751.50 ($9.93).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

