Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $499,841.38 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. bought 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 12.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

