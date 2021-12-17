salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 151.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.95. The stock had a trading volume of 147,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,506. The company has a market capitalization of $248.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

