Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.41

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 9786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

