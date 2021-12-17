Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.41

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 9786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
