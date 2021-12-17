Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $192.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.70 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $145.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $670.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

SRPT stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $87.90. 1,575,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,040. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

