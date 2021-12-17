Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$24.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:SIS opened at C$18.63 on Tuesday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$14.13 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

