Scholastic Co. (SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 15th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SCHL traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.48 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scholastic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 173.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Scholastic by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

