Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 300.56 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 302.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 308.46. The stock has a market cap of £208.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 264 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.27).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

