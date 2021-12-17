Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 300.56 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 302.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 308.46. The stock has a market cap of £208.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 264 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.27).
Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.