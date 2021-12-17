Sector Gamma AS Reduces Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO traded up $5.06 on Friday, reaching $739.40. 844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,338. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.00 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

