Sector Gamma AS Sells 78,483 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,483 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 5.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 231,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,419. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

