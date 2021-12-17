SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.