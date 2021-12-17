Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

XSD opened at $228.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $157.26 and a 1-year high of $250.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.78.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

