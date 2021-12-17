Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Decreased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $128.59 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

