Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

