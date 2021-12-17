SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.94.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092,809 shares of company stock worth $24,161,956.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the period. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.