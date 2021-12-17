Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down to $88.43

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.43, but opened at $82.26. Semtech shares last traded at $82.42, with a volume of 1,425 shares changing hands.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Semtech by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 189,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

