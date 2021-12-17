SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $5,147,498.10 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of S stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 6,575,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,760. SentinelOne Inc has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
