SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $5,147,498.10 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of S stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 6,575,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,760. SentinelOne Inc has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

