Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.30).

SRP opened at GBX 129 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

