Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $108.62. 1,369,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

