Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Head to Head Contrast

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Guardforce AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners $481.00 million 8.98 $543.00 million $1.31 8.38 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.53 N/A N/A N/A

Shell Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Shell Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shell Midstream Partners and Guardforce AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners 2 3 1 0 1.83 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Shell Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shell Midstream Partners is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners 106.61% 97.85% 24.92% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

