Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SHQAU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,132. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

