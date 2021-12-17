Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Up 6.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.03. 17,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,124,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

