ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $180.59, but opened at $166.49. ShockWave Medical shares last traded at $163.43, with a volume of 219 shares.

Specifically, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,029. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.92 and a beta of 1.30.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

