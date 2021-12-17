Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Decreases By 51.2%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $723,000.

Shares of NYSE AFB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,758. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.