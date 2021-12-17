Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Declines By 63.1%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMIH opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. American International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.58.
American International Company Profile
