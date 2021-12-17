Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Declines By 63.1%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMIH opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. American International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.58.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

