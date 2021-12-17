Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Grows By 54.1%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the November 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,250.0 days.

BWAGF stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

