Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Declines By 43.5%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlueCity by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 720,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlueCity by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in BlueCity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BlueCity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in BlueCity by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlueCity stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. BlueCity has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

