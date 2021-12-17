Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rises By 50.7%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the November 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRRFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

