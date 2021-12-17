Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Decreases By 36.0%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSUF remained flat at $$17.58 during midday trading on Friday. Fagron has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

