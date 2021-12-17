Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Drops By 47.8%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,932. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 107.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.5% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 50.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

