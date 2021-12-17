Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Drops By 47.8%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of FEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,932. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $15.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
