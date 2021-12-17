Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Rises By 91.8%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the November 15th total of 995,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 101,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GEE Group by 2,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

