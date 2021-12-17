Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Rises By 113.9%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the November 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 46,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,605. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

