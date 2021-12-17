Short Interest in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Rises By 164.8%

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Growth Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

