Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Decreases By 49.7%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the November 15th total of 329,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,559. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.64. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
