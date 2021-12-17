Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Decreases By 49.7%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the November 15th total of 329,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,559. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.64. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 205,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

