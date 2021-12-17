Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Grows By 67.0%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 675,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMH. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMH remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Friday. 41,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Impac Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

