Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Increases By 78.0%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays upgraded shares of International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of IPCFF stock remained flat at $$5.44 on Friday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,266. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

