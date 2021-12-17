Short Interest in Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Declines By 36.5%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JOSMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,615. Josemaria Resources has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

JOSMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

