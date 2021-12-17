Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Decreases By 56.7%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $$2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Kerry Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.
About Kerry Properties
