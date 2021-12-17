Short Interest in Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Drops By 54.5%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

