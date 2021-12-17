Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Expands By 46.3%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDIBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

