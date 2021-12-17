Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Expands By 72.9%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE MIN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 393,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 241,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 705,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

