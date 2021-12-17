Short Interest in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expands By 51.2%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on NMG. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NMG opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

