Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Drops By 35.6%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 149.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 122.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.