Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Drops By 35.6%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
