Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Grows By 168.2%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 168.2% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of Optiva stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. Optiva has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Get Optiva alerts:

About Optiva

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.