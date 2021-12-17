Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Rises By 60.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,036. Insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.