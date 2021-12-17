Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Expands By 50.0%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHXHF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

PHXHF opened at $3.27 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

