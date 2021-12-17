Short Interest in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Grows By 150.4%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE PV opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Primavera Capital Acquisition
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
