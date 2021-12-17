Short Interest in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Grows By 150.4%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PV opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

