Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Declines By 32.2%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PSAGU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 119,627 shares during the last quarter.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

